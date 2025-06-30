Who is MK Dons' latest signing Will Collar?

Find out more about the former Stockport County midfielder

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Combative midfielder Will Collar will be eager to get another promotion under his belt after signing for MK Dons.

The 28-year-old arrives from Stockport County, having helped them to two promotions in three years from the National League through to League One, with an impressive campaign in the third tier last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning his career at Brighton & Hove Albion, Collar came through the Seagulls’ academy to make his debut for the side in 2018 against Southampton in the EFL Cup, playing the whole game.

Read More Dons tie up deal for Stockport County midfielder Collar

Departing the Amex in 2019 though, Collar moved north of the border to join Hamilton Academical. Making 21 appearances for the Accies, he helped them avoid relegation to the Scottish Championship. But he struggled for game time the following season, and left the club in February 2021, destined for Stockport.

At Edgeley Park, he quickly found his feet and established himself as a firm fixture in the centre of the park. Helping the side with 11 goals in his first full season, Stockport returned to the Football League for the first time in 11 years.

Netting 19 goals in two seasons in League Two, Collar helped the Hatters to winning the League Two title in 23/24 against some fierce competition from Wrexham and Mansfield Town, while Dons missed out in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, Collar continued to impress in the middle, bagging nine goals as they finished just outside the automatic promotion spots. They were beaten by Leyton Orient - who finished nine points adrift of County - in the play-offs on penalties after draws in both legs.

Collar arrives at Stadium MK with 198 career appearances and 48 goals to his name.