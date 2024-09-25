Who is MK Dons' new head coach Scott Lindsey?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Find out more about MK Dons’ new head coach Scott Lindsey

Scott Lindsey is a man who does not need much of an introduction at Stadium MK, given he was the mastermind behind Crawley Town's destruction of MK Dons in the play-offs last season - the fall-out he has been drafted in to clean up.

While he was able to save the Reds from relegation in 2023, Lindsey's side were tipped to drop out of the Football League all together last season. Instead, Lindsey put together a side capable of playing swashbuckling football and did the exact opposite of what the experts predicted, securing promotion with a win over Crewe Alexandra at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a 20+ year playing career, where he featured by-and-large in the non-leagues, Lindsey took his first coaching role at Folkstone before taking up a job as technical development coach at Gillingham, where he also played.

His first soiree into senior football though came with Lincoln City, where he joined Chris Sutton's backroom staff at Sincil Bank in 2009. Taking the job as first-team coach, he then took over as caretaker boss when Sutton was sacked in 2010.

He took up a role in Swindon Town's academy before joining Forest Green Rovers as assistant manager, then taking up the top job at Chatham Town in 2019.

After two years at the Bauvill Stadium, he was back at Swindon as assistant manager to Ben Garner and then took up the top role when Garner moved to Charlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the Robins to eighth in League Two though, Lindsey left for Crawley after just half-a-season in charge at the County Ground, charged with keeping them in the Football League which he managed when they secured a 22nd place finish.

Playing an ambitious, yet effective style of football at the Broadfield Stadium, Crawley beat Dons in the third league game of the season last season, going on to secure a play-off spot on the final day of the season. Dominating the home leg and running out 3-0 winners, Lindsey remained reserved afterwards, but orchestrated the humilitating 5-1 win at Stadium MK a few days later to secure the biggest play-off win in history, before leading the Reds to promotion at Wembley.

Despite losing the majority of their first-team over the summer, including the likes of Liam Kelly and Laurence Maguire to Dons, Lindsey led Crawley to a midtable berth in League One this term, but has opted to make a move to MK1 to take up the role vacated by Mike Williamson last week.