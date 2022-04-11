Why Aston Villa fans will be happy with Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s MK Dons spell

Kaine Kesler-Hayden in action against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. The Aston Villa loanee has become a regular in the MK Dons side since the injury to Tennai Watson

The name Kaine Kesler-Hayden might not be well-known at Villa Park just yet, but the performances of the 19-year-old at MK Dons since January will give Aston Villa supporters plenty to be excited for.

Diminutive in stature, Kesler-Hayden does not shy away when it comes to the phyiscal battles in League One. Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon was as rough-and-tumble as Dons have had it in recent weeks, and most certainly in his 11 appearances for the club so far.

The wing-back position has been key for Dons this term, with Peter Kioso and Tennai Watson both excelling on the right flank, bringing goals and assists to the table. Kioso’s recall to Luton Town though, and Watson’s injury, which will rule him out until next term at least has afforded the chance for Kesler-Hayden to make his mark on the side, and thus far he has.

A well-taken poachers goal against Charlton Athletic ensured a 2-0 win at The Valley in February, and he has provided assists too. In fact, he is yet to taste defeat in an MK Dons shirt since arriving at the club.

In a team full of youthful exuberance, the teenager probably epitomises it the most, appearing unfazed when he gives the ball away, instead intent to win it back or to get back into position to defend again. Eager and energetic to get forwards too, he gets not only the MK Dons fans on the edge of their seats, but his own team-mates too.

“He excites everyone: us and the fans,” midfielder Josh McEachran said. “He can lose the ball three or four times but it doesn't faze him, he just keeps on it. I love that about him, and I love playing with him.

“He's a great out-ball, he gets us up the pitch, he's an unbelievable athlete and most importantly he's an unbelievable lad. He wants to learn, he's give it everything in training too. I'm happy to see how he's doing.”

Kesler-Hayden has been an active member of the MK Dons side since coming in for Tennai Watson

Still areas to improve in his game

Having spent the first half of the season on loan in League Two with Swindon Town, Kesler-Hayden has amassed 32 appearances in his first campaign playing regular first team football.

Brought in on transfer deadline day in the aftermath of Kioso’s loan recall, Kesler-Hayden was used in rotation but since Watson’s injury against Cheltenham, has been a regular in the Dons side.

With little back-up in the wing-back positions - only the predominantly left-footed Brandon Mason recognised in that position - Kesler-Hayden looks set to see out the remaining four matches

Head coach Liam Manning said he has been impressed with what the Villa man has brought to the table so far, but said there are still plenty of areas he can improve to continue his career’s upward trejectory.

“This is his first season in professional football,” Manning said. “He did well in League Two and since coming here, he has progressively got better.

“He has a huge amount to get better at and improve upon but he has so many positive aspects to his game - his fearlessness, how quick he is, his desire, his energy. He has so many positive attributes but I want to see him get even better.