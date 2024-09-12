Why MK Dons' Irish imports struggled to make the right impressions

The pair struggled to make a big impression during their time at Stadium MK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The double Irish swoop for Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns in 2022 was a gamble that did not pay off for MK Dons, Liam Sweeting admitted.

The duo were brought over to England as part of the rebuild of Liam Manning’s team that summer, with Devoy high on Dons’ wishlist six months earlier prior to his eventual move from Bohemians. Fast forward two years, and both are back on familiar shores playing in the League of Ireland once more. While Burns remains a Dons player, on loan with Shamrock Rovers until the end of the Irish season in November, Devoy made the permanent switch back to Bohs in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sporting Director Sweeting, who brought the duo over the Irish Sea to Milton Keynes, admitted neither were able to make their mark at Stadium MK for a host of reasons, not least being unable to fully gain the trust of their head coaches during a turbulent time at MK1.

Read More Recruitment process had to change after MK Dons' relegation to League Two

“Our best success stories come when we bring a player in and they stay in the side,” he said. “Scott Twine, Harry Darling, Matt O'Riley all stayed in the team because they were great but they weren't always great. There was a time when Liam Manning nearly took Scott Twine out the team, Harry Darling would make mistakes in certain defensive situations but then became something that was incredible. Matt... was Matt! He was special.

“Unfortunately when you look at Dawson and Darragh, they didn't quite gain the trust of the manager to stay in the team, and when you don't get the chances to play, you don't get the chances to improve. They were younger than Harry and Scott so maybe there is something in that, but it didn't quite happen for them here.

“Dawson had a great loan at Swindon, Darragh is performing well in Ireland now, so their time will come again, it's just a shame it didn't happen for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burns’ future still unclear

Darragh Burns, on loan from MK Dons, helped Shamrock Rovers qualify for the Europa Conference League | Getty Images

Burns’ time in Ireland has been a productive one since he moved back there in January. Playing 29 times for Shamrock, he has chipped in with five goals, five assists and helped the side qualify for the Europa Conference League, where they will take on Chelsea and Max Dean’s KAA Gent.

While Burns remains a Dons player though, Sweeting said the 22-year-old would return to the club at the end of the Irish season, but left the door open for him to head back to Ireland when the transfer window re-opens in January.

He continued: “He's still under contract here, so he'll come back, he will have a break at the end of the Irish season, and then the January window opens so we'll see what happens.

“We follow him closely. I'm in touch with Darragh a lot. The times of their games means we can watch them a lot. Shamrock have had an incredible experience in European qualification, and are in the Conference League which is tremendous for him.

“He's gone back to play for the biggest club in Ireland, he's performing well, he's getting goals and assists and we're in regular contact with him.”