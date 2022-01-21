Wickham joins MK Dons until the end of the season

Connor Wickham spent several seasons at Premier League side Crystal Palace

Connor Wickham has plenty of connections with MK Dons and hopes he can add to the club’s promotion push this season.

The 28-year-old was released by Preston North End earlier this month and signed a short-term deal until the end of the season this afternoon (Friday).

Wickham was coached by Dons head coach Liam Manning during his formative years at Ipswich Town, before later meeting Liam Sweeting, now Dons’ Sporting Director, at Crystal Palace.

Having suffered a lot of injuries in recent seasons, Wickham has barely kicked a ball this term, limited to just two games at Deepdale prior to his release last week, but has amassed more than £10 million in transfer fees during his career.

“This is a great opportunity for me and one I couldn’t say no to,” Wickham told iFollow MK Dons.

“Me and the Gaffer go way back – he was one of my first coaches – and I have a few other connections here but, ultimately, this a chance for me to join a great club with huge potential and hopefully I can become a good addition to our push in the second half of the season.