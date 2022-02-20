Connor Wickham needed just two minutes on the field before he coolly slotted past Anthony Patterson to restore Dons’ lead against his former club Sunderland

Connor Wickham never doubted he was going to score when he was put through on goal by Troy Parrott to secured Dons’ win over Sunderland on Saturday.

The 28-year-old spent four years at the Stadium of Light as a Sunderland player, but only needed two minutes as a Dons player to find the back of the net against his former side, sliding in Parrott’s pass after the Irishman rode a rash challenge on half-way to spark the counter-attack.

“I knew he'd play me in but it was a case of whether not he could stay on his feet because he was being fouled,” said Wickham afterwards. “We were two-on-two, he put the right weight on it, and my first touch wasn't great but I could see the keeper coming out and once I got it past him there was no-one to stop it.

“You have to focus in those positions, and it felt like time slowed down. I heard the crowd anticipate what was going to happen, and I knew I was going to score. I was confident I'd finish.

“It was nice to get a good reception from the fans, but it was a massive win and we're all buzzing.”

Read More Special moment for Wickham to score against his former club

The striker’s Premier League and Championship experience mean he is au fait with winning games on the big stage, but with so many of the young Dons side doing it for the first time this season, Wickham said Saturday’s win in front of more than 30,000 at the Stadium of Light will give the players a huge boost as the campaign reaches it’s crescendo .

He said: “Not many of the lads will have come to a stadium like this and played in front of so many fans, and it will put them in good stead to come to Sunderland and win, who are pushing for promotion. Not many teams can say that.

“We've got a great, young squad and they're enthusiastic and taking three points from here will be massive.