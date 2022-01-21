Wickham will bring a new dimension to MK Dons’ attack

Connor Wickham has spent three loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday during his career

Striker Connor Wickham will offer Dons a different dimension to their front line after signing until the end of the season.

The 6ft 3in forward has scored 52 goals during his 250+ game career, but has suffered a lot with injuries in recent years.

Head coach Liam Manning, who coached Wickham as a 13-year-old youngster at Ipswich Town, said the striker is one they may have to wrap in cotton wool to get the best out of him during his spell at Stadium MK.

“Connor was in one of the first players I coached at Ipswich at U13s level - that’s how long I've known him,” said Manning. “I go back a long way with him, and he knows a few of the guys in the group.

“We were aware he left Preston, he's one we'll have to look after and he'll bring a different dimension to us, having someone with that height, which I'm excited about.

“I can’t speak highly enough of his character, first and foremost, while he has also proven, throughout is career, what a top player he can be. He will certainly bolster our squad, on and off the pitch, for the remainder of the season.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Connor is somebody I know personally from my time at Crystal Palace while he worked under Liam Manning during his Academy days at Ipswich Town.

“We invited him to train with us following his departure from Preston North End and has since expressed a real desire to sign on here at MK Dons and contribute towards our goals in the second half of this season.