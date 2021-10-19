Wigan Athletic 0-0 MK Dons: Get the latest from the DW Stadium

Dons are looking to get back to winning ways at the DW Stadium this evening as they take on Wigan Athletic

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 7:48 pm

MK Dons are in action against Wigan Athletic this evening

Get the latest from the game.

Wigan Athletic 0-0 MK Dons: LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:47

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:47

Kick-off

Wigan get us underway here at the DW Stadium

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:13

A look around the ground

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 18:46

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 18:46

Wigan’s team to face MK Dons

Wigan’s team to face MK Dons
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 19:37

MK Dons team news

Hiram Boateng returns to the starting line-up

One change for MK Dons this evening as Hiram Boateng comes into the side in place of Troy Parrott.

Team: Fisher, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Kioso, O’Riley, Kasumu, Boateng, Twine, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Watson, Baldwin, Jules, McEachran, Parrott, Watters

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 12:40

Competition hots up for places

Warren O’Hora has been a mainstay in the side since joining initially on loan from Brighton last season. Now though, he says he has competition for his spot from an eager Aden Baldwin

Fierce competition from Baldwin has O’Hora looking over his shoulder

Competition for places is keeping O’Hora on his toes this season

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 12:39

No need to hit the panic switch yet

Liam Manning says there is no reason to panic after suffering back-to-back defeats

After back-to-back defeats to teams in the relegation zone, Liam Manning insists there is nothing to panic about yet for MK Dons.

Although the Manager of the Month curse appears to have taken full-hold, Dons take on third-placed Wigan Athletic tonight and it’s a game Manning is excited to play.

I like the challenge. I want us to step up and test ourselves against the so-called bigger clubs in the league. If you look at our record so far, we’ve stepped up and shown our quality

Liam Manning
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 12:36

Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off

Wigan Athletic vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

A third away day in a row for MK Dons on Tuesday night

Home
Page 1 of 1
Wigan Athletic