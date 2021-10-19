Wigan Athletic 1-2 MK Dons: Get the latest from the DW Stadium
Dons are looking to get back to winning ways at the DW Stadium this evening as they take on Wigan Athletic
MK Dons are in action against Wigan Athletic this evening
Wigan Athletic 1-2 MK Dons: LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:55
FULL TIME! MK Dons hold on to beat Wigan Athletic 2-1
A really good response from the last two defeats, their first win at the DW Stadium and a key three-points for MK Dons as they defend brilliantly in the second period to win 2-1.
86 mins: Parrott replaces Kasumu
Troy Parrott comes on for David Kasumu in these closing stages. Kasumu had just gone into the book for a dive (we think).
75 mins: Dons making a change
There’s no rush in the Dons ranks as they look to hold on to their lead here, Max Watters has waited an eternity to come on as he finally replaces Mo Eisa for the final 15 minutes.
Wigan still very much in control of this second half but haven’t given Fisher an awful lot to do, to be wholly honest.
60 mins: Boateng looking alive this evening
Boateng having a lively couple of minutes, first slipping at the crucial moment as he was about to shoot before again finding space, shooting left-footed but it’s straight at Amos.
50 mins: Bright start to the half from Dons
They’re going after a third here are Dons, and after a decent arrowed effort from Boateng in the first 40 seconds of the half, Harry Darling is just millimetres away from O’Riley’s free kick as it goes just wide of the Wigan goal.
Second half
The sides are back out for the second half, MK Dons get us back underway here, leading 2-1.
Talking points amongst the press at half time was who got that final touch for Dons’ second goal, and seems to be Jack Whatmough might have got it ahead of Darikwa and Eisa.
HALF TIME: Wigan 1-2 MK Dons
A brilliant turnaround from Liam Manning’s side. After falling behind to Charlie Wyke’s 21st minute goal, Peter Kioso and a Tendayi Darikwa OG see Dons deservedly in front at the break.
The best we’ve seen Dons for a few weeks really, and a great 45 minutes of football.
GOAL 37 mins: Dons take the lead!
Kasumu wins the challenge in the centre of the park, Wigan almost stop as the ball comes out to Harvie, Eisa points to where he wants it and the ball is fizzed into the danger-zone, Eisa and Dariwa get to it, and the Wigan man gets the final touch to put it past Amos!