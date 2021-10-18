Wigan Athletic vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

The DW Stadium

After taking on, and losing to two sides in the relegation zone, MK Dons will be hoping for better fortunes against high-flying Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Liam Manning’s side tasted back-to-back defeats at Doncaster and Shrewsbury to see them drop to sixth in League One, while the Latics are sitting third in the table. However, the superstitious among you may read into their recent run of form, on a seven game run of win-one-lose-one. On Saturday, they were 4-0 winners over Bolton Wanderers.

After losing at unhappy hunting grounds such as the Keepmoat Stadium and Montgomery Waters Meadow though, Dons haven’t any better memories at the DW Stadium in Wigan. In three trips, a 3-3 draw in the FA Cup in 2014 is as good as they’ve had it. A 5-1 thumping came in April 2018 as Dons headed towards relegation to League Two, while last season they were routed 3-0 by then-bottom Wigan. In six total meetings, Dons have only won once, while Wigan have four victories to their name.

Darren Drysdale will take charge of the game. He has booked 34 players in his first nine games this season, sending off two. He last took charge of Dons when they came from behind to draw 2-2 with Shrewsbury last February. Johnathon Bickerdike and Lisa Rashid will run the lines with Fourth Official Mark Jones.