Wigan will set up to stop ‘total football’ style of MK Dons

Wigan striker Will Keane

Top-scorer Will Keane is confident Wigan Athletic will bounce back from their midweek defeat to League Two side Sutton United against MK Dons this Saturday.

In what will be a six-pointer in the race for automatic promotion from League One, the clash at Stadium MK could see Dons go three points clear of the Latics, or drop three back, though Wigan will maintain their three matches in hand.

Leam Richardson’s side head into the game having won their last two matches in the league, while Dons have won five straight after their 3-1 win over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night and 2-1 win over leaders Rotherham on Saturday.

After being knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy to Sutton on Tuesday, Keane said he and his team-mates will be eager to bounce back.

“Whenever we’ve had a defeat, we’ve always bounced back and hopefully Saturday will be the same,” he said.

“We know the way they (MK Dons) play is total football, having a lot of possession and playing out from the back.

“We know they are a threat and are dangerous, but we’ll be set up in a way where we can win the ball and have chances on the back of that.