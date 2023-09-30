Williams calls for fans’ support as Dons go through rough spell
The former Bolton Wanderers midfielder spoke after MK Dons’ defeat to Harrogte Town
and live on Freeview channel 276
MJ Williams has urged MK Dons fans for calm after the side were booed off following the 1-0 defeat to Harrogate Town on Saturday.
Without a win in League Two throughout September, Graham Alexander’s side, who came into the month top of the league and with a Manager of the Month prize for the head coach, Dons have dropped to 11th in the standings with two draws and three defeats to their name.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saturday’s defeat to Harrogate came after Dons were unable to convert one of over 20 chances they had on goal, while the Sulphurites were blessed with enormous good fortune for their winner - a Warren O’Hora own goal after keeper Craig MacGillivray’s clearance hit the Irish defender and bounced in.
With the fans turning on Alexander through the second-half, former Bolton midfielder Williams has urged the supporters to stick with them through the rough patch.
“The fans have to stick with us because I know with what we've got in the dressing room, things will change,” he said. “We all believe in the manager, every day we all come in champing at the bit to get into the team, and I'm sure the results will come.
“I've only been here for a short time, and I can imagine last season was frustrating. We started this season well, we've having a blip now. We've just got to stick together.
“We're out there to get wins, and we got them at the start of the season but people are starting to get frustrated. We're all committed and putting everything we have into it. The wins will come.”