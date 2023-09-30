Williams calls for fans’ support as Dons go through rough spell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MJ Williams has urged MK Dons fans for calm after the side were booed off following the 1-0 defeat to Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Read More Bizarre own goal adds to discontent as Dons beaten by Harrogate

Without a win in League Two throughout September, Graham Alexander’s side, who came into the month top of the league and with a Manager of the Month prize for the head coach, Dons have dropped to 11th in the standings with two draws and three defeats to their name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday’s defeat to Harrogate came after Dons were unable to convert one of over 20 chances they had on goal, while the Sulphurites were blessed with enormous good fortune for their winner - a Warren O’Hora own goal after keeper Craig MacGillivray’s clearance hit the Irish defender and bounced in.

With the fans turning on Alexander through the second-half, former Bolton midfielder Williams has urged the supporters to stick with them through the rough patch.

Read More Alexander addresses boos from Dons supporters after Harrogate defeat

“The fans have to stick with us because I know with what we've got in the dressing room, things will change,” he said. “We all believe in the manager, every day we all come in champing at the bit to get into the team, and I'm sure the results will come.

“I've only been here for a short time, and I can imagine last season was frustrating. We started this season well, we've having a blip now. We've just got to stick together.