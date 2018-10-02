Williams insists there’s no panic in Dons camp despite winless run

George Williams
George Williams

Defender George Williams insists there is no panic in the MK Dons dressing room as they aim to call a halt to their winless run at Port Vale on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

Paul Tisdale’s men have now gone seven matches without a win in all competitions, and were left frustrated once again at the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Tranmere Rovers at Stadium MK.

It was Dons’ fourth draw in their past five Sky Bet League Two games, with the other a last-gasp loss at Lincoln City, and was a result that leaves MK 13th in the table.

But they are only one point off the play-off places and just four off the top three, and Williams insists the Dons squad is still confident.

“If you can put a couple of results together, your league position can change dramatically, so we’re not panicking,” said Williams.

“The draws are really frustrating because we’ve looked good, and I think it’s a culmination of giving away cheap goals and not taking our chances.

“There is progress and there are positives for us to take, and we’re confident it will click - once it does, I think we’ll be there or thereabouts.

“We are looking good and I think the fans appreciate that. I know they are frustrated with the results but they are still applauding us.

“It was brilliant to see them at Yeovil, which is a long way away.

“Port Vale is another long one but hopefully we can do the right things and send them home happy with a win.”

Dons have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to a Vale side who are 16th after a steady start to their own campaign, two points behind the Dons.

They drew 1-1 at home with Exeter City on Saturday, and boss Neil Aspin is looking forward to another home date on Tuesday.

“I think MK Dons are a very good footballing team from what I’ve seen on the clips,” he said. “They are a side who can cause you problems if it all clicks together.

“It’s a team that will present different problems for us, but we have to see if we can impose ourselves onto them and cause them issues.”