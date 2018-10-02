Williams insists there’s no panic in Dons camp despite winless run

Defender George Williams insists there is no panic in the MK Dons dressing room as they aim to call a halt to their winless run at Port Vale on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

Paul Tisdale’s men have now gone seven matches without a win in all competitions, and were left frustrated once again at the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Tranmere Rovers at Stadium MK.

It was Dons’ fourth draw in their past five Sky Bet League Two games, with the other a last-gasp loss at Lincoln City, and was a result that leaves MK 13th in the table.

But they are only one point off the play-off places and just four off the top three, and Williams insists the Dons squad is still confident.

“If you can put a couple of results together, your league position can change dramatically, so we’re not panicking,” said Williams.

“The draws are really frustrating because we’ve looked good, and I think it’s a culmination of giving away cheap goals and not taking our chances.

“There is progress and there are positives for us to take, and we’re confident it will click - once it does, I think we’ll be there or thereabouts.

“We are looking good and I think the fans appreciate that. I know they are frustrated with the results but they are still applauding us.

“It was brilliant to see them at Yeovil, which is a long way away.

“Port Vale is another long one but hopefully we can do the right things and send them home happy with a win.”

Dons have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to a Vale side who are 16th after a steady start to their own campaign, two points behind the Dons.

They drew 1-1 at home with Exeter City on Saturday, and boss Neil Aspin is looking forward to another home date on Tuesday.

“I think MK Dons are a very good footballing team from what I’ve seen on the clips,” he said. “They are a side who can cause you problems if it all clicks together.

“It’s a team that will present different problems for us, but we have to see if we can impose ourselves onto them and cause them issues.”