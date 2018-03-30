Williams 'over the moon' with huge Gillingham winner

Winning goal-scorer George Williams said picking up all three points against Gillingham on Thursday night is huge in their fight to avoid relegation.

Playing on Thursday night because a wedding show at Priestfield on Good Friday, Dons climbed out of the League 1 relegation zone for the first time since January 20 thanks to Williams' 85th minute winner, sliding home Ed Upson's slide-rule pass after Chuks Aneke's first half opener was cancelled out by Navid Nasseri.

With the rest of the division playing on Good Friday, Dons will have a watching brief to see if they can stay about Northampton Town and Oldham Athletic to remain outside the bottom four.

But speaking after the result in Kent, Williams admitted his goal is huge in MK Dons' quest to retain League 1 status.

"It's huge for us, but all that matters is where we are at the end of the season," he said. "It's a massive result for us but we'll keep taking it one game at a time.

"We came here, set out to win and we're delighted to get it for them. We now move on to Monday in a good bit of form."

Williams gets a hug from boss Dan Micciche

Speaking about his goal, Williams added: "It's all a bit of a blur. I remember Ed having the ball, and he's so good at picking a pass. He delayed and delayed, and slipped the perfect ball in. I just had to get something on it, luckily I did and it meant the world to us. I thought their centre half should have cleared it, but he didn't and we're over the moon.

"I'll remember that celebration! I remember Lewie slamming me to the ground, and getting a few slaps from Ethan. It was a good turn out!"