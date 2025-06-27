Williams reunites with Lindsey again as he swaps MK Dons for Crawley Town

The 24-year-old has returned to Crawley Town after just ten games

Midfielder Jay Williams’ short stay at MK Dons has come to an end after he reunited with Scott Lindsey for a third time at Crawley Town.

The 24-year-old was brought in to be a midfield enforcer in the January transfer window, making ten appearances for the club. But following Lindsey’s sacking in March, he made only two more appearances before suffering an injury which needed him to go under the knife, and has kept him sidelined since.

Williams was a key part of Lindsey’s Crawley Town side which secured promotion to League One in 2023/24, including scoring against Dons in the play-off semi-final en route to their Wembley final win over Crewe, but he fell out of favour at the Broadfield Stadium following the head coach’s departure to MK1 last October.

Not fully in training yet, Paul Warne said Williams was back running on the grass following his surgery last season.