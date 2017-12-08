Williams says there will be no Blues hangover when MK Dons take on Shrews

Defender George Williams is confident there will be no hangover from Wednesday night's beating at the hands of Chelsea Under-21s when MK Dons take on promotion-chasing Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Robbie Neilson's team were beaten 4-0 by a strong Blues side in the Checkatrade Trophy second round clash at Stadium MK, with the west Londoners including £35m striker Michy Batshuayi and £7m midfielder Kennedy in their line-up.

It was hardly ideal preparation ahead of taking on Sky Bet League One's second-placed team, but Williams says the MK players will shake off the loss.

"I am sure we will bounce back just fine, and we are fully focused now," said Williams. "We can start looking towards a huge game, which we really want to get three points in."

Shrewsbury arrive at Stadium MK in second in league one, and having lost just three times all season, although all of those defeats have come in the past four matches.

They travel to Milton Keynes boosted by wins in the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy though, and Williams knows he and his team-mates are in for a hard afternoon

"It's going to be a tough game, but they all are in league one," said the former Barnsley man.

"We are looking forward to the test and really want to put on a good performance in front of the home fans.

"The league is our main focus, and we need to start climbing the table."

Looking back on the loss to Chelsea, Williams admitted the Blues' team was certainly a stronger one than they expected to face - with Batshuayi having come on as a substitiute in the first team's Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid less than 24 hours earlier!

"It was a disappointing result, but we have come up against some good players, and some expensive players who cost more than our whole team combined," said the 24-year-old.

"We don't want to lose like that at home, it is disappointing, but it is done now.

"We had quite a young team out, and for all of us it was a learning curve.

"There's not too much we can say, and we just have to put it behind us and look to the league."