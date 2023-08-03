Williams targets another League Two promotion with MK Dons

Though Graham Alexander was coy on predictions, midfielder MJ Williams says promotion has to be the aim for MK Dons this term.

The 27-year-old, who signed from Bolton Wanderers in the summer, is out to earn another League Two promotion, having done so with the Trotters in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heading into the new season, Williams said the aim for the club should be promotion back to League One, following their relegation last term.

Read More Long-term changes at MK Dons are the aim for Alexander

“The gaffer has brought in new faces and our main target is to get promoted this season,” he said. “New faces help lift the changing room. I know what happened last season, and I didn't see it coming, I thought MK Dons would be fighting right at the top. But things happen in football and you have to react to it.”

Williams joined Bolton in the winter window in 2021, with the club in the doldrums. After plummeting down the divisions, Wanderers were at risk of dropping out of the Football League completely. But several signings in the window helped turn their season from a relegation scrap to promotion.

Their run of 16 wins, three defeats and three draws in their remaining 22 games saw Williams finish the season heading out of League Two in the right direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But joining ahead of the new campaign, Williams wants Dons to start brightly and continue their run throughout the season.

He said: “I joined in January there when the club was in 19th, so it was a strange time. We thought it probably wouldn't be that season, but the season after (that we'd get promoted). But we got on a run, and that's huge in a promotion season. If you get on a good run, it can be important.

“But we want to start quickly. If you can be right up there throughout the season, it’s a lot easier than having to go on a massive 13, 14 game run when you’re chasing results.

“You saw it with Stockport last season too - they were around the bottom for a while, then went on a massive run to the play-off final.