Williams' tenth booking rules him out of MK Dons' next two games

Jay Williams has picked up four yellow cards since signing for MK Dons | Jane Russell

The January signing will miss the games against Bradford and Colchester

Midfielder Jay Williams will sit out MK Dons’ games against Bradford City and Colchester United after picking up his tenth booking of the season on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has added a combative edge to Dons’ midfield since signing from Crawley Town in the January window, but with it has come four bookings in eight outings for the club so far.

While he found first-team opportunities hard to come by at the Broadfield Stadium, Williams managed to accrue seven bookings in 13 appearances for his former club too.

With one of those coming in the League Cup, Williams’ misdemeanour against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Saturday means he now has ten in EFL action, and will be suspended for two games.