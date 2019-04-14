Williams will not be rushed back into MK Dons' defence

Eagle-eyed MK Dons fans at Prenton Park may have seen George Williams warming up with the team for the first time since January, but manager Paul Tisdale was quick to calm expectations.

The 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury at Gigg Lane and has not played since, having made 30 appearances until that stage.

With Dons' defensive injury crisis worsening, with Joe Walsh sidelined with an arm injury, Williams joining the first team warm-up on Saturday was a sight for sore eyes.

However, Tisdale said he does not expect Williams to be making a return to action soon.

"I don't think he's anywhere near ready," said Tisdale after the 2-1 defeat to Tranmere, "He's not had a full session but he's getting close. I still trust who we've got though, we're not bleating about it. We're just going to have to pull every last ounce out of the team. It's great to see him back."