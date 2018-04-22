Williams won't give up until it's impossible

George Williams says he and the rest of the MK Dons squad cannot afford to give up on their chances of survival despite a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Southend United on Saturday almost certainly relegating them to League 2 next season.

In a lifeless, pitiful display at Roots Hall, Dons fell six points from safety with three games remaining, meaning even winning their remaining three games might not be enough to keep them in League 1 for another year.

Speaking after the Southend defeat, Williams said the team were devastated by the result but knew they would have to pick themselves up and go to Bradford on Tuesday night knowing they must win at all costs.

"It's a big ask, three games left and we didn't help ourselves out did we," he said. "Until it's proven we're down, we'll keep fighting. We have to go to Bradford and win. There's no other choice. It's going to be hard, and we're all gutted because we've missed the opportunity. All we can do is go there and do our best.

"It was a really disappointing afternoon, we're all hurting as you can imagine. We're all down, frustrated - all the words that go with that. I think we defended poorly - they were four preventable goals and that has been the story of our season. We've not taken our chances when they came along either. It's the story of two boxes. It is so frustrating for us.

"We know the supporters will be really frustrated too, and as players we have to apologise to them. Even at 4-0 down, they were still singing 'we love you MK' which is a credit to them."