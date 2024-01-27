Williamson backs Villa keeper after mistakes early in his Dons career

Filip Marschall

Goalkeeper Filip Marschall will make mistakes but will be better for them, says MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson.

The 20-year-old custodian, on loan from Aston Villa, has come under fire in his first three games between the sticks at Stadium MK after making some passes and playing his team-mates into trouble, notably costing them a goal against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And he made a shaky start at the start of the game on Saturday against Gillingham too, nearly repeating the mistake by playing Jack Payne into trouble on the edge of the box before firing a clearance against an on-rushing Gills attacker, drawing ire from the Cowshed behind him.

Marschall recovered with a couple of confident saves and claims in the air to settle the nerves of the home supporters through the game, but he is still seeking his first clean sheet in a Dons shirt.

Though his mistakes have been laid out at Stadium MK with a trio of games in a week since he joined, Williamson has backed his keeper, who he twice signed on loan to Gateshead when in charge in the north east, to settle but admits mistakes are to be expected.

"I know what he possesses, and the main thing is his personality and his character," said the head coach. "He's incredibly highly rated at Aston Villa, he's a young keeper and I think while we all know his pedigree, everyone is going to make mistakes, myself included.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You can see in his calmness and his character, and his quality, he's done incredibly well."

Immediate impact

Stephen Wearne leapt the challenge of Shadrach Ogie to fire across for Alex Gilbey to put home MK Dons' second goal against Gillingham. Pic: Jane Russell

Stephen Wearne made his mark as an MK Dons almost immediately after he set up Alex Gilbey for the second goal just 12 minutes into his debut. Skipping over the challenge of Shadrach Ogie, Wearne put the ball on a plate for Gilbey to fire Dons 2-0 up.

After signing injured from Gateshead and being made to wait for his first game for his new club, Wearne's impact came as no surprise to Williamson, who said: "I think the fans will get to know him, how honest and hardworking he is, and the quality he has.