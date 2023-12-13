Williamson coy on Dons recalling Kemp from Swindon but says he is a 'big fan'

Dan Kemp's future remains up in the air, but the MK Dons head coach likes what he sees in the midfielder

Mike Williamson admitted he is a big fan of Dan Kemp from what he has seen, but kept his cards close to his chest with regards to possibly recalling the on-loan MK Dons man in January.

Kemp, 24, said earlier this week that he did not know whether he would be returning to Milton Keynes from his loan spell at Swindon Town, which has brought about ten goals and eight assists so far this season, when a recall clause in the deal becomes active.

Dons head coach Williamson has only spoken to the midfielder a couple of times since he took over, and said he is a big fan of the player, stopping short though of confirming he would be bringing the former West Ham and Leyton Orient man back to his parent club in a few weeks.

"It would be disrespectful to speak definitively about it but what I will say is that he's a good player, we really like him," Williamson told the Citizen. "He's gone out and had two very successful loan spells and ultimately he's an MK player.