Williamson coy on negotiations with out-of-contract Dons

Warren O'Hora is one of the players understood to be out of contract at the end of the season

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting is taking the lead on negotiations with players out of contract in the summer, Mike Williamson has confirmed.

Warren O'Hora, Daniel Harvie and Dan Kemp are three understood to be out of contract at the end of the season, while Michael Kelly's deal too is also known to be up come June.

With Dons in a promotion battle and their whereabouts next season still unknown, the future of several players could remain up in the air until the summer. Williamson though was coy on the subject, but said matters are being discussed behind the scenes.

"It's not me personally, but Liam and the club will (carry out negotiations)," he said. "We've had conversations about moving forward, and we've expressed who we'd like to sort out. For us, it's a case of touching base, expressing where we are and focussing on the games coming up.

"There are many things going on, and recruitment is a 24/7 never ending machine. We're always meeting, identifying players and discussing with current players.