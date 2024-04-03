Williamson, Dean and Tripp nominated for League Two EFL Awards

Max Dean

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson is in the running to be named League Two’s Manager of the Season as part of a triple nomination for the club.

Striker Max Dean caps a brilliant week with a nomination for League Two’s Young Player of the Season, while teenager Callum Tripp is among the nominees for Apprentice of the Season.

Williamson took over at the club in October after Dons parted ways with Graham Alexander, and despite defeat in his opening game, which saw the side from MK1 drop to 19th in League Two, has mounted a significant turnaround since.

The club are still in the hunt for the automatic promotion hunt, thanks in no small part to striker Dean. The 20-year-old has 12 league goals to his name this term, three in his last two appearances since returning from injury. In his first full campaign at the club, Dean has also become a firm fan’s favourite.

Tripp has been in and around the first-team fold for a few years now, after being named on the bench as a 15-year-old by Liam Manning in the FA Cup in 2021. This season, the versatile youngster has featured for the club on four occasions, including handing him his FA Cup and EFL debut when he played for 11 minutes in the 2-2 draw with Barrow in October.

The winners of the awards will be announced at the EFL Awards on Sunday April 14.

EFL League Two Manager of the Season, Sponsored by Football Manager

Nigel Clough - Mansfield Town; Mike Williamson - MK Dons; Lee Bell - Crewe Alexandra

EFL League Two Young Player of the Season, Sponsored by EA SPORTS FC

Rob Apter – Tranmere Rovers; Max Dean – MK Dons; Ethan Pye – Stockport County

EFL League Two Apprentice of the Season, Sponsored by LFE