Williamson has offensive options despite lack of out-and-out strikers

Mike Williamson

A lack of out-and-out strikers is not a major concern for Mike Williamson after the departure of Mo Eisa.

With the 29-year-old leaving for Exeter City on loan, Williamson has just Max Dean, Ellis Harrison and injured Matt Dennis as recognised front men in his squad.

With attacking threats in abundance behind the leading man though, with the likes of Dan Kemp, Stephen Wearne, Alex Gilbey and Jack Payne, the head coach said he has no concerns about being caught short, with options available to him to negate any possible shortage.

“We've got players who are flexible, who work with the rotation,” he said. “Max has played the number 10, he can rotate in there, Ellis is a big strong boy and is the focal point as a number nine when he comes on. But we've got a lot of versatility so I'm very calm.

“We'll never rule anything out (getting someone in on deadline day) but I'm very happy and confident with what we've got. We have a lot of offensive players, and different ways we can use them.

“We feel like we've got enough strength in depth in that area.”

Williamson also explained his decision to allow Eisa to depart to Exeter City, citing his lack of first-team opportunities as the main reason to allow the 29-year-old to exit the club.

Williamson said: “Since we came in, he's been brilliant a great lad, but he hasn't got the game time he wanted. We had to respect that, and I have no doubts hell go on an do extremely well.