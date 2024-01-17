Williamson hints at another new signing before Morecambe clash

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson has hinted there could be another new signing on the horizon for MK Dons before this weekend's game against Morecambe.

Having made two signings this month in the form of Stephen Wearne from Gateshead and Kyran Lofthouse on loan from Barnsley, as well as the recall of Dan Kemp from his loan at Swindon Town, Dons have plenty of numbers in the squad but the head coach hinted at another ahead of Saturday’s match.

When asked about incomings on Wednesday, he said: “Potentially. We've got a list of priorities we're working through, but the business we've done we're really pleased with. Hopefully in the next day or two, we'll have something else to report on.

“It's looking good, very competitive. We inherited a big squad and it is growing. As is the nature of the window, I'm sure it will smooth itself out, but we've added quality so we're really pleased.”

With plenty of competition for places all over the squad, Williamson said in his hunt for new recruits, there is not one position he is looking at improving per se, but feels a player who ticks a lot of boxes will always be of interest.

And with a couple of weeks go, the head coach feels his squad is in a enough good place that only the stand-out candidates will be worth pursuing before the window closes at the start of February.

He continued: “It's difficult to narrow down one area. As much as we went the lads to enjoy coming in every day and have that security of where they are, the nature of the game is that we have to be moving forward and if we stand still, we're going backwards.

“Competition is never ending and we're always looking to improve the quality on the pitch. We've got strength in depth in many areas, so we're not specifically looking at a certain position, but unless someone comes out the woodwork who we think will add quality to us, we won't go for them.

“We've got a really good group, so I don't want to disrupt that. We've got a good chemistry here, and that has been the main ingredient of why we've picked up the points we have. And I don't want to mess with that, but I do want to add quality.