Williamson is keen to see his side tested against Portsmouth and Plymouth

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

MK Dons will play their final two pre-season games this week against Championship opponents at Stadium MK

Mike Williamson wants to see his side tested against strong opposition before the start of the League Two season, starting tonight against Portsmouth.

The League One champions head to Stadium MK as they prepare for their return to the Championship, with wins over non-league sides Bognor, Havant and Waterlooville and Gosport, while they also took on Wycombe in two 60-minute behind closed doors games at the weekend, losing both 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dons meanwhile lost to Barnet in their opening pre-season game, before beating Hannover U23s in Germany, Chelmsford City last week and Wealdstone on Saturday.

They will take on Pompey this evening (7.45pm) at Stadium MK before hosting another Championship side in the form of Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle on Saturday before the League Two curtain raiser against Bradford City on August 10.

The step-up in opponents, Williamson hopes, will give his side a different kind of test to the ones they have faced thus far in pre-season.

He said: “There was loads to be positive about, but also loads to work on - our next two opponents will really test those areas that we're working on. But that's the nature of pre-season. IT's an ongoing evolution. We'll never be perfect, but we'll endeavour to build and get the lads to understand and outwork everyone. Hopefully, the quality we've bought in will show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In pre-season, you want to get the boys as fit as you can, minimise injuries which we've done relatively well, and you want different tests. We want tests like this (at Wealdstone) and we want some Championship opposition to test us in and out of possession. They will be fit and strong, ready for the season, and it will show every area of our character.