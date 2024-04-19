Williamson is not expecting an easy ride against Harrogate Town

The away dugout at Harrogate Town

While their chances of a play-off spot are remote, Mike Williamson does not expect to face a Harrogate Town side willing to go through the motions on Saturday.

MK Dons make their first trip to the EnviroVent Stadium for the penultimate game of the regular season, having already secured their spot in the play-offs, but the Sulphurites need a lot to fall their way in the final couple of weeks. Simon Weaver’s side sit 12th, four points from seventh but will need a lot of teams between them to drop points in the run-in for them to snatch a play-off spot.

In order to keep those hopes alive though, Harrogate must win both of their remaining games, and even though their chances are remote, Dons head coach Williamson is not expecting the Town side to have their feet up.

“It can be a really difficult place to go,” he said. “They've got different strengths, they can mix it up and they're organised.

“I've come up against them in the National League and in pre-season, and their manager will have them chomping at the bit regardless of what they're playing for. When you're playing against a well-drilled team, that can hurt you in many different areas, we've got to be on our guard and prepared.