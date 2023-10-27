News you can trust since 1981
Williamson keen to discuss Swindon loanee Kemp’s future at MK Dons

The MK Dons midfielder, out on loan at Swindon Town, has been a hit at the County Ground

By Toby Lock
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST
Dan Kemp has been successful in two loan spells away from Stadium MK, and Mike Williamson wants to discuss his future at MK Dons

Mike Williamson is eager to discuss the future with MK Dons loanee Dan Kemp at some point in the next few weeks.

The former West Ham man is currently out on loan at Swindon Town - though will be ineligible to feature for the Robins at Stadium MK on Saturday as part of his deal - and has been one of the standouts in the division, with eight goals and five assists in 15 appearances this term.

Putting up similar numbers last season for Hartlepool, Kemp caught the attention of Williamson while he was Gateshead boss, but since arriving in Milton Keynes last week, the head coach has not had time yet to make contact with Kemp with regards to his future opportunities with Dons.

While Kemp cannot be recalled until January at the earliest, Williamson said he is eager to touch base with the 24-year-old in the coming weeks when his schedule eases up a bit to discuss his feelings and aims for his MK Dons career.

He said: “I saw the impact he had in Hartlepool last season, going into a team that was struggling and helped turn them around. He's doing exactry the same at Swindon now.

“I'll be keen to touch base with him at some point, we'll get this game out of the way first, but I'm looking forward to having a chat with him.”

