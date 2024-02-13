Williamson 'pleased' and 'proud' of Dons despite heavy Bradford defeat

Mike Williamson

Despite suffering his heaviest defeat at MK Dons, Mike Williamson said he was pleased by what he saw from his players in the 4-0 thumping at the hands of Bradford City.

On a night where Dons have 71 per cent possession, they managed just three shots on target all night, while Bradford were clinical in front of goal. The Bantams had the game in the bag six minutes into the second-half when the excellent Clark Oduor slotted in the fourth for Graham Alexander's side, after Matty Platt, Calum Kavanagh and Andy Cook had put them in total control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Bradford could afford to go through the motions in the final 39 minutes, Williamson said he was pleased with his players' want to keep going, despite the circumstances and the mountain they faced at Valley Parade.

"The scoreline is a difficult one to take, obviously we wanted to come here and build on our points tally," he said. "But I'm proud of the boys. I thought it was a difficult pitch to play on, their goal was against the run of play, but we have to be humble in defeat. We've got to make sure we watch it back, and that it improves us.

"The character I saw out there, their willingness, they didn't let their heads drop. We made a few longer passes than I would have liked, but that's the nature of the players wanting to change the game, wanting to grab it by the scruff of the neck.

"It was a crazy game, it seemed as though they had an invisible wall in front of their goal, and every attack they had went in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's a hugely disappointing scoreline but the performance, the grit, the spirit, I'm really pleased with.