Williamson praises 'infectious' Dean after brace at Morecambe

Max Dean

Mike Williamson praised striker Max Dean after his brace helped MK Dons see off a spirited Morecambe side on Saturday.

Dean's tenth goal of the season came 31 minutes into the game at the Mazuma Stadium when he coolly rounded keeper Adam Smith to open the scoring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Dons were pegged back by JJ McKiernan's header six minutes into the second-half, Joe Tomlinson restored Dons' lead on 69 minutes before Dean capitalised on some haphazard Morecambe defending to put home his second and Dons' third in stoppage time.

Read More Dean's double downs Morecambe as Dons win again

"He's an infectious character, and he's got quality as well," said Williamson afterwards. "With his energy, whenever he's on, there's always a chance. It was a fantastic performance from him.

"To come here and take three points is a feat in itself but it called upon a lot of areas of our game today. You could see in phases how well we controlled the ball and we had to show character and determination. When we lost control, it became of a bit of basketball game.

"Their goal was a something of nothing really, an innocuous cross came in and the striker has some good movement, it was just one of those things. But the way we responded was really pleasing.