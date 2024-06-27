Williamson prepared for MK Dons to have a 'new feel' next season

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

The MK Dons squad has been refreshed this summer

Mike Williamson believes MK Dons are on the brink of a new era this summer.

The head coach has been keen to reshuffle his pack in the off-season, already bringing in five new faces, while seeing some regular names on the team-sheet depart too.

The squad returns to pre-season training next week, and with a significant shake up, particularly in defence, Williamson believes his team will have a ‘new feel’ about it.

“We all want to get back now,” he said. “I think the players enjoyed being away, some down time and family time, but we want to get back to it on the grass. We've got a new group, and there is an optimism here.

“It will be a tough, long season but we're looking forward to getting together with the new group. We've got some exciting new boys in so it will have a new feel about it.”

Speaking about the five players he has brought in, Williamson continued: “The work we did since we came in has been incredible and the boys did really well.

“But when we had the chance to really identify the profiles you want to add in, we've got a certain person we want to add to the nucleus, we've signed some really good players with good ages, in this league and above. It will feel new and different, but also exciting.”

He added: “The calibre of signings speaks for itself. When I've spoken to the guys, they needed to get a feel for myself and the club, and I've had some enjoyable conversations with them. They're engaged and asked some really intelligent questions.