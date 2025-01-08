Carlisle United | Getty Images

The weather could potentially force the game into postponement this Saturday

Carlisle United boss Mike Williamson believes crossing paths with his former club MK Dons this weekend could hang in the balance thanks to the weather.

With temperatures set to drop well below freezing in Cumbria in the next few days, the game between the two sides at Brunton Park may be forced into postponement - which would be Dons’ third long-distance postponement in three months, after games at Fleetwood Town and Barrow all went the way of the weather.

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s game, Williamson said: “The temperature looks like it's dropping, and we're hopeful but while the sun is out, the deep freeze is coming in a few days.”

Taking on his former club, Williamson admitted the game will be a tough test for his side, who sit bottom of League Two and six points from safety.

“It will be a combative game,” he continued. “They will be aggressive, they'll go man for man all over the pitch and we've got to make sure we're clean with what we do. We have to match their intensity, we've got to be connected too, and we need to be really focused.

“They want to continue the work that is going on there.”