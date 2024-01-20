Williamson reacts to MK Dons' defeat to Morecambe

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson gave a pragmatic response after MK Dons conceded in stoppage time to lose 2-1 to Morecambe on Saturday - his first league defeat at Stadium MK.

Charlie Brown capitalised on a slip from new signing Lewis Bate and fired past fellow debutant Filip Marschall in the 93rd minute to snatch victory for the Shrimps, after Dons had led inside the opening two minutes through Max Dean's 12th goal of the season.

But a patchy second-half saw Dons pegged back six minutes after the restart when Jacob Bedeau equalised in scrappy fashion, before former Dons striker Brown struck at the death.

Read More Brown strikes late as Dons lose at home to Morecambe

"I'm disappointed with the outcome," said Williamson afterwards. "The first-half, we were very good, we dominated and controlled. The second-half we started slowly, and looked to play backwards too much and when we did go forwards, it was longer passing but we didn't pick up enough second balls.

"I can't be critical of the boys, I think out expected goals were just under three. They had a few corners, and their goals are what they are. We'll evaluate the performance and the things we're trying to do, which I thought were good.

"In the first-half, when they tried to press, we found a way to connect the centre halves and the 10s better, and our movement was better. Morecambe could afford to take a few more risks and get on the front foot, and that's the nature of it. The game is always in the balance at 1-0.

