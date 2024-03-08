Williamson recalls 'larger than life' Robbo during their time at Oxford together

Mike Williamson was at Oxford United when Karl Robinson took over the U's in 2018

Head coach Mike Williamson, like the rest of the club at MK Dons, is no stranger to his opposite number when Salford City come to town this weekend.

Karl Robinson returns to Stadium MK with the Ammies, having done so on numerous occasions in charge of Charlton Athletic and Oxford United since leaving Dons after six-and-a-half years in 2016.

Williamson was at the Kassam Stadium as a player in March 2018 when Robinson arrived at the helm, an Saturday's meeting will be the first time the Dons boss comes up against one of his former managers in the dugout.

Speaking about his brief time working with Robinson, Williamson said: "He's larger than life! I remember meeting him when he first came in, structurally his presentation was very impressive, I'd not seen anything like it. He has different game plans, his knowledge is second to none really, and he knows how to win.

"At Oxford, we liked to play a certain way but he's adaptable. I'm looking forward to seeing him, we parted ways on good terms and there is a lot of respect there.

"He started his journey incredibly young, and he's still young now but with a wealth of experience. I'm looking forward to it, and I'm sure everyone here has fond memories of him and will offer him a big welcome back."

Given Robinson's success in charge of MK Dons, leading the club to the Championship in 2015, Williamson said his achievements at Stadium MK will never be forgotten and will inevitably lead to a warm welcome whenever he comes back.

But having played a key role too in Salford's turnaround, Williamson said Robinson will not be looking to do his former side any favours.

"You've got to respect what he did here," said Williamson. "What he did was fantastic for the club, and the achievements and success will go down in history. We respect that but we have a challenge in front of us.