Williamson refuses to count Dons out of play-off clash

Mike Williamson

It may look difficult, but Mike Williamson has full faith his MK Dons players can turn around the 3-0 play-off deficit against Crawley Town on Saturday.

The second leg back at Stadium MK had to be moved to Saturday night following Monday’s wet-weather postponement at the Broadfield Stadium, and after Tuesday night’s heavy loss, Dons’ chances of reaching the Wembley final look bleak.

Dons though have not lost back-to-back league games since Williamson took over at the helm in October, and have a strong reckon on home turf – only bettered by two teams which secured automatic promotion – leaving the head coach with belief that his side are not to be written off yet despite the odds being stacked heavily against his side.

“We know we've got a mountain to climb, but we've got a bunch of lads who are capable of doing that,” he said. “We have to dust ourselves down and choose to react in a way, of keeping our heads, and we've got believe that we have more than enough to over turn this.

“We don't need any more motivation, we know what we've got, which personalities we've got.

“We’ll turn up on Saturday, empty the tank and give everything. If we do go down, we'll do it looking like us, feeling like us and exhausting every avenue. We're looking forward to Saturday now. One thing I saw was a drive and desire to drive each other on out there.