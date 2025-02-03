Williamson sacked by Carlisle on transfer deadline day

The ex-MK Dons manager has left the club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former MK Dons boss Mike Williamson has been sacked just four months into his time at Carlisle United.

The Cumbrians are rock bottom of League Two, five points from safety. Williamson left Stadium MK at the end of September, swapping Milton Keynes for Carlisle, but his time at Brunton Park has been disastrous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 25 games, Williamson has overseen five wins, six draws and, crucially, 14 defeats which have culminated in his dismissal.

Carlisle have been busy in the transfer window this month too, looking to adapt their playing staff to match the style Williamson had been keen to instil. But after losing five of their last six, including the 5-1 hammering at home to Swindon Town, the Carlisle board has called time.

In a short statement on their website, the club wrote: “Carlisle United Football Club can confirm that head coach Mike Williamson has this morning been relieved of his duties and has left the club with immediate effect.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Mike for his efforts during his time at the club.”