Williamson still working to find 'the best ingredients' in his MK Dons team

Team selection has been very consistent in the last few games for MK Dons

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson is beginning to find some consistency with his MK Dons team selection.

Now six weeks into his tenure in charge of the club, the team is starting to look more familiar with every passing League Two game, especially in the attacking department.

Defensively, Williamson has had his hand forced with injury to Jack Tucker, Dean Lewington's return being managed and an international call-up for Tommy Smith, meaning there has been some chopping and changing. But by-and-large, the team has been beginning to take shape.

"I think we'll always work to find the best ingredients," said the head coach. "The boys have been incredible, and more than anything, it's been us learning about what we've got. We've got good competition for places which is really good.

"In terms of having a settled nature, you do want to keep some consistency and build continuity, but also there are players who aren't getting on who deserve to, so it's difficult in that respect."

Taking on Grimsby Town on Tuesday night though, Williamson said the hard-fought encounter with Salford City on Saturday, which his side won 4-2, may mean changes to the side to face the Mariners at Stadium MK.

He said: "It was a tough game emotionally and physically on Saturday, so we have to potentially make changes for tomorrow (Grimsby), but there are always variables, and we have to balance things out in a way the fans don't see.