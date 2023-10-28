Williamson wowed by O’Hora’s stunning finish against Swindon

The Irishman’s finish restored the lead for MK Dons in the win over Swindon Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As former centre back, Mike Williamson said he would not have fancied his chances of replicating Warren O’Hora’s excellent goal against Swindon Town this afternoon.

The Irishman won the ball on the half-way line before sparking an attack, involving a one-two pass with Jack Payne before deftly bending the ball into the corner of the net with his left-foot to make it 2-1 on 66 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williamson, not wholly shy of a goal from centre back - netting 17 in his 439-game career - joked he would ever have scored such a goal, praising O’Hora for his stellar effort.

Read More Players deserve all the credit as Dons claim win over Swindon

“On my left-foot? I think with a nose-bleed (being that high up the pitch) and with my other foot, maybe I'd find the back of the net!” he joked.

“That shows the quality we have in the group. When we haven't got the momentum, when we're under the cosh, it only takes an instant with good players to put the opposition on the back foot and finish it off like that was incredible.”

While O’Hora looks rejuvenated under Williamson’s watch this week, the head coach was also full of praise for his skipper Alex Gilbey as he played a key role in yet another goal on Saturday. Having scored one late on against Bradford on Tuesday, Gilbey had two great chances to add to his tally, but fired an 85th minute ball into the box, watching it his George McEachran and bounce over the line for an own goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williamson said: “He has been phenomenal, he's got some engine, and pace, incredible athleticism. Since we've arrived, he's been incredible.