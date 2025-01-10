Williamson's blueprint showing at Carlisle ahead of MK Dons clash

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

MK Dons cross paths with former boss Mike Williamson when they take on Carlisle on Saturday

They might be bottom of the EFL, but Scott Lindsey has warned MK Dons need to be wary of Carlisle United under former boss Mike Williamson.

The Cumbrians are six points from safety at the bottom of League Two, but like Dons have picked up four points from a possible 18 heading into Saturday’s game at Brunton Park.

Trying to implement his style of play at Carlisle has suffered teething problems since he took over in September, with the side winning only four of 21 games in charge. But Lindsey, in researching Carlisle ahead of Saturday’s game, said he is starting to see familiar traits of a Williamson side.

“I can see a blueprint of Mike's team in their performances now. They've been unlucky in some of their results not going their way, and they've got some really good players. They've got a way of playing that is really clear and is difficult to play against. We've got to get our plan spot on.

“They are (scrapping) because of where they are in the league but their performances far outweigh where they are in the table. I think they're a really good side, Mike has them playing some really good football, they've got some good players, they've got guys who step in from the back and provide an attacking threat and they've got strong players at the top too.

“They are in a false position, so the message I've given to the lads this week is not to take them lightly. That's a clear message from me.”

Lindsey beat Williamson’s MK Dons two out of three times last season with Crawley Town, most notably in the play-offs. But the current head coach said it was the December game between the sides, which Dons won 2-0, which made him sit up and pay attention.

Lindsey continued: “We're respectful of Mike because of his time at this club before. He was successful in getting the team to the play-offs. They were a difficult team to play against. I know the result might not have suggested that, but we had to be spot on with what we did. And when we played him in the league, Dons beat us convincingly.

“I've got so much respect for Mike, he's a really good coach and manager.”