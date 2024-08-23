Williamson's swift MK Dons transfer update as deadline day looms

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

The latest from Stadium MK ahead of the final week of the transfer window

MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson said the club has irons in the fire but nothing is immediately imminent for them in the transfer window.

There have already been 12 new signings this summer - the latest coming two weeks ago in the form of Aaron Nemane from Notts County - while there have been departures from Stadium MK too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dons have been linked with a move for Notts County skipper Dan Crowley | Getty Images

The club have been linked with a move for Nemane’s former County team-mate Dan Crowley, with Williamson saying last week he wanted to add another one or two to his squad before next Friday’s deadline.

But ahead of Saturday’s game against Carlisle United, where Dons will be keen to get their first points of the new season, Williamson admitted there will be no new faces added to the squad before kick-off.

“Nothing I can really comment on at the moment,” he said. “We've got a few plates spinning.

“Our squad is significant so there might be a few leaving but at the moment I can't put any labels out there.”