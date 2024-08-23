Williamson's swift MK Dons transfer update as deadline day looms
MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson said the club has irons in the fire but nothing is immediately imminent for them in the transfer window.
There have already been 12 new signings this summer - the latest coming two weeks ago in the form of Aaron Nemane from Notts County - while there have been departures from Stadium MK too.
The club have been linked with a move for Nemane’s former County team-mate Dan Crowley, with Williamson saying last week he wanted to add another one or two to his squad before next Friday’s deadline.
But ahead of Saturday’s game against Carlisle United, where Dons will be keen to get their first points of the new season, Williamson admitted there will be no new faces added to the squad before kick-off.
“Nothing I can really comment on at the moment,” he said. “We've got a few plates spinning.
“Our squad is significant so there might be a few leaving but at the moment I can't put any labels out there.”
