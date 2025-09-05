Wilson in line for debut but Mendez-Laing missing when MK Dons take on Grimsby

The 25-year-old right-back signed for the club last Sunday from Derby County, their final signing of the transfer window. He is likely to feature after having Luke Offord once again show off his versatility by playing out of position at full-back to cover for injured Gethin Jones against Walsall last Saturday.

Paul Warne will also be without Nathaniel Mendez-Laing while he is on international duty with Guatemala for their World Cup qualifying campaign, meaning there will need to be a change on the flanks as well.