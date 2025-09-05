There will be changes to the side when MK Dons host the Marinersplaceholder image
There will be changes to the side when MK Dons host the Mariners | Jane Russell

Wilson in line for debut but Mendez-Laing missing when MK Dons take on Grimsby

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 5th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

MK Dons could hand a debut to new signing Kane Wilson on Saturday when they host Grimsby Town.

The 25-year-old right-back signed for the club last Sunday from Derby County, their final signing of the transfer window. He is likely to feature after having Luke Offord once again show off his versatility by playing out of position at full-back to cover for injured Gethin Jones against Walsall last Saturday.

Paul Warne will also be without Nathaniel Mendez-Laing while he is on international duty with Guatemala for their World Cup qualifying campaign, meaning there will need to be a change on the flanks as well.

Here’s how we think MK Dons will take to the field on Saturday.

#1 Craig MacGillivray

1. Goalkeeper

#1 Craig MacGillivray | Jane Russell

#15 Luke Offord

2. Centre back

#15 Luke Offord | Jane Russell

#32 Jack Sanders

3. Centre back

#32 Jack Sanders | Jane Russell

#22 Jon Mellish

4. Left-back

#22 Jon Mellish | Jane Russell

