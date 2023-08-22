Wilson strikes in stoppage time to salvage a point for MK Dons Women

Emily Wilson netted at the death to secure a draw for MK Dons Women against Oxford United Women on Sunday. Pic: CTF Photography

Emily Wilson’s stoppage time strike rescued a point for MK Dons Women as they came back to draw 2-2 with Oxford United Women on Sunday.

The hosts were trailing 2-0 at the break at Stadium MK thanks to goals from former Don Zoe Barratt and Jaime Gotch. Dons mounted their comeback when Laura Mitchell pulled one back early in the second-half, before Wilson’s 97th minute equaliser snatched a point for Charlie Bill’s side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Managerless United started the game brightly, and took the lead after nine minutes when Barratt bit the hand which once fed her as she headed home Daisy McLachlan’s cross.

They doubled their lead on 26 minutes when Gotch flicked Lily Stevens’ free-kick past Chloe Sansom to give the visitors a two-goal advantage.

Laura Mitchell pulled one back for MK Dons early in the second-half. Pic: CTF Photography

After their disappointing first-half, Dons responded in the second, and pulled one back eight minutes after the restart when Welsh winger Mitchell ghosted into the box to loop a header into the back of the net, reducing the arrears.

Dons had a great chance to grab an equaliser just after the hour mark, but Tricia Gould’s effort grazed the crossbar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oxford had a glorious chance to put the game to bed with six minutes of normal time to go. Breaking clear of Dons’ offside trap, Izzy Cook found herself in a one-on-one with keeper Samson, but the Dons skipper pulled off a fantastic save to deny her and Oxford all three points. And it was a miss that would come back to haunt them.

Deep into time added on at the end, keeper Sansom joined the chaos in the Oxford penalty area as Dons won a corner, and as the ball fell to Wilson, she stabbed the ball home to share the spoils.