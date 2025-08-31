Wilson wants to bring excitement after completing Dons move from Derby County

MK Dons have completed their tenth signing of the summer

Right-back might not be the first position you think of as a source of excitement but new signing Kane Wilson wants to get MK Dons fans out of their seats.

The 25-year-old has agreed a move from Championship side Derby County to reunite with boss Paul Warne, who took him to Pride Park two years ago.

With five goals and seven assists in his 85 outings for the Rams over the last two seasons, Wilson said while his position on the team-sheet may read as full-back, he thrives in attacking areas and wants to be a reason supporters sit up and pay attention.

“Officially, I’m a defender, but if you’ve seen my play my best attributes are going forwards,” he said upon signing. “I do love getting involved defensively, but I try to excite the fans.

“As a kid, I loved dribbing, learning tricks and stuff and I try and bring as much of that as I can.

“My main goals are clean sheets and create chances. I love both sides of the game. If I can show that to the fans, I think we’ll build a good rapport.”

Speaking about the move and reuniting with Warne, he continued: “It has been a mad few days but I’m buzzing to be here.

“The gaffer is one of a kind, he makes me laugh and he spoke to me so positively about the project here and I wanted to be a part of it.

“It sounded right for both me and my family so I grabbed it with both hands. My family are proud, we’re all ready to go and hopefully we’ll create some great memories.”

On landing his man, Warne said: “He was amazing for me in League One and the Championship. With Geth being out for a long time, if we were bringing someone in, I was going to bring in someone who I know they can do what I want them to do.

“He’s a brilliant character, a solid citizen who wants to win and entertain. He’s a full-back that bombs on all the time, takes people on all the time, and he is infectious. I think he’ll go down a storm.

“It took a few phone calls to persuade him because he would have played a part at Derby in the Championship, so for him to back what we’re doing here makes this a bit of a marquee signing.”