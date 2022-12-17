Win as boss in Lewington’s top five Dons memories

The win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park in only his third game as caretaker manager ranks in the top five of Dean Lewington’s proudest moments at MK Dons.

The 38-year-old guided his side to a crucial 2-0 victory on Saturday, thanks to goals from Bradley Johnson and Jack Tucker, to close the gap to safety to three points.

Lewington, adamant he is not interested in taking up the vacant head coach’s role full-time, is unlikely to regain control of the side from here, with his hamstring operation on Tuesday likely to keep him away from the club for the next three weeks at least while he recovers. But his first win in charge of the side ranks as one of his proudest moments in an already packed career.

“I think it's in my top five moments at the club,” he said. “I'm so proud of the players. Portsmouth is a hard place to come, and where we are in the league, it's a proud moment. I'm proud of everyone for getting that win.

“We've not won for a long time, so it was good to hear some music in the dressing room, a bit of positivity about the place. It's only one win, it's the start of it, and whoever comes in can build on it to get us up that table.

“I've really enjoyed it. Everyone wants me to do well here, and the boys have been fantastic, putting in that shift today. I still much prefer playing.

“I've had three games in charge and had about three heart attacks in that time - I don't think I'd make 40 if I became a manager. I've enjoyed it, appreciated the help but for me, I want to be a player and coach!”

A much-needed win

Not just for Lewington, but a win for Dons has hinted there is still life in this MK Dons side. Toiling for almost two months without a win in League One - their last coming away at Charlton in late October - the run ultimately cost Liam Manning his job at the club.

While the performance was not as sweeping as the second-half showing at Fratton Park three weeks ago, Dons stuck to their tasks and held firm against a Portsmouth side themselves looking for their first home league win since early September.

While Pompey were booed off the field, with the spite of the home fans aimed at manager Danny Cowley, Lewington said his side were fully deserving of the win.

He said: “I'm thrilled with the three points. We started ok, they had a couple of shots but they were comfortable for Jamie but after that we settled and played well. We were solid, compact and made like hard for Portsmouth, so when our chances came, we took them.

