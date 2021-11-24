Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

Josh Windass’ 93rd minute winner marked the first time since December 2019 that Sheffield Wednesday celebrated a come-from-behind victory.

The Owls trailed to Scott Twine’s brilliant 46th minute opener, but only drew level with seven minutes to go through Lee Gregory’s header, before Windass got two bites of the cherry deep into stoppage time to complete the comeback.

Read More Dons weren’t brave enough during defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

The win for Wednesday sees them replace Dons in fifth spot in League One, as Liam Manning’s side slipped to eighth with others around them winning on Tuesday night.

Speaking afterwards, Wednesday boss Darren Moore told the Sheffield Star: “I’m so pleased with the three points, we spoke before the game about the need to get back-to-back wins since the first weeks of the season.

“In the manner it’s come tonight I’m especially pleased because there was a tag on this place in terms of not coming back from a goal down since 2019 which is beggar’s belief. We’re trying to create a mentality here where when you’re playing for Wednesday there’s a real desire for the football club.