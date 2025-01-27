Wing-back cover a possibility for MK Dons in final week of the window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With seven out and four in, Scott Lindsey is happy with MK Dons’ business so far

Cover at wing-back could be an area Scott Lindsey could look to strengthen in the final week of the transfer window, though if business were to be closed now, he would be a happy man.

MK Dons have brought in four players this month - Jay Williams, Dan Crowley, Tommi O’Reilly and Nathan Thompson - while seven have departed to free up space in the squad.

With cover in most areas of the pitch, Lindsey said he would consider seeking out alternatives in the wings, with only regulars Joe Tomlinson and Aaron Nemane offering up natural width in his side, despite having square-peg in round-hole options at his disposal.

The window closes in a week’s time, on Monday February 3, so Dons’ recruitment team has time to seek out potential targets in the remainder, though Lindsey said he would be fine if the shutters came down now.

“I'm happy with the squad as it is, if I'm being totally honest,” he said. “We've brought in four really good players so far, and we're really happy with the business we've done so far. Will we sign more? Let's wait and see.

“When you look at the squad, there is not that many players who can play out wide. Joe Tomlinson and Aaron Nemane are covering those positions, but if one of them gets injured, we've only really got Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, and others at a push, but we've not got many naturally wide players.

“So that might be a position we maybe look at, but we're not getting anxious about it.”