Wing-back 'looked like death' forcing him to miss first Dons league game

Joe Tomlinson

Joe Tomlinson missed out on last night's 1-0 defeat to Grimsby Town through illness, Mike Williamson confirmed.

The 23-year-old fell ill overnight after the team had travelled up to Lincolnshire on Monday, and was sent home the following day, leaving the squad short a man ahead of the game at Blundell Park.

Speaking after the game to confirm Tomlinson's status, the Dons head coach said the wing-back, who missed his first league game since signing in August, will be monitored before any decision will be made as to his inclusion in Saturday's squad to face Crewe Alexandra at Stadium MK.