MK Dons made light work of Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night at The Valley

Wing-backs proved their worth for MK Dons on Tuesday night as both Tennai Watson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden found the back of the net in a ruthless 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

Despite not hitting their best form in the first half, Watson’s goal five minutes before the break handed Dons the lead before Kesler-Hayden, in for suspended Daniel Harvie, rattled home the second on the hour mark to extend Dons’ unbeaten away run to 10 games, while maintaining their third spot in League One.

After netting his first goal for the club on Saturday coming off the bench, Connor Wickham was handed his first MK Dons start as Liam Manning made two changes to the side which kicked off at the Stadium of Light. Wickham came in for Mo Eisa, who scored Dons' opener in the north east, while Daniel Harvie's suspension handed a second start to Kaine Kesler-Hayden, who signed on loan from Aston Villa on deadline day.

The win at the Stadium of Light was a calm and controlled affair from Dons' point of view, but it was stark contrast to the first half at The Valley, which was a messy and scrappy affair, but one which saw them go in ahead at the break.

Defensively, they looked nervous when Charlton looked to get forward, with the threatening Jonathan Leko causing the brunt of the trouble, while Adam Matthews had the beating of Dean Lewington for pace on several occasions down the Charlton right. Chances though were not forthcoming for the home side.

Despite not really hitting their stride, Dons had the better of the chances with each of Dons' front three of Parrott, Twine and Wickham having efforts which they should have done better with.

But where they failed, Tennai Watson succeeded five minutes before half time. Slid in by Josh McEachran, Watson, who was playing on the left flank in the absence of suspended Harvie, took it on his left foot before switching to his right, deftly rolling the ball into the bottom corner for his second goal of the campaign.

Aside from a glaring miss early in the second half from Mason Burstow, who missed an open goal, Dons would be in total control in the second half as they put Charlton on the back foot.

More assured, confident and crisp on the ball, Dons made the Addicks chase for the majority of the half, barely giving a sniff to Leko who looked so potent in the opening 45 minutes.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden was finding life a little tough against the bigger Charlton bodies around him, but their size made no impact when he doubled Dons' lead just before the hour mark as Dons hammered home their advantage. Parrott fed Wickham on the edge of the box to bring a brilliant save from MacGillivray, but he could only palm it into the path of the Villa loanee who netted in front of the travelling supporters and somersaulted off in celebration.

Dons remained in control for the final half an hour, stroking it around nicely and almost toying with Charlton at times as the home side struggled to get near the ball.

Boos rang out around The Valley at the full time whistle, but for Dons it was yet another win away from home.

Referee: Sam Purkiss

Charlton Athletic: MacGilivray, Gunter, Dobson (Campbell 88), Femewo, Morgan, Gilbey, Lavelle, Matthews, Leko (Jaiyesimi 63), Castillo, Burstow (Lee 61)

Subs not used: Harness, Purrington, Pearce, Kanu

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, O'Hora, Darling, Kesler-Hayden, Watson, Coventry, McEachran, Twine (Corbeanu 70), Parrott, Wickham (Eisa 63)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Smith, Kasumu, Kemp, Boateng