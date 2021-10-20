Peter Kioso celebrates MK Dons’ victory over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night. Kioso equalised for Dons after 30 minutes, cancelling out Charlie Wyke’s goal before a Wigan own goal saw Dons to victory at the DW Stadium

Liam Manning has been demanding more from his wing-backs this week, and it paid off in the 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic last night.

Daniel Harvie provided the crosses for both goals at the DW Stadium, while his opposite number Peter Kioso was on hand to convert the first on the half-hour mark with his third goal of the season.

Kioso, on loan from Luton Town this season, should have scored the equaliser on Saturday against Shrewsbury with a close-range header he sent over the bar as Dons went on to lose 1-0 at Montgomery Waters Stadium but made up for the miss with the equaliser against Wigan.

And after goals against Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers this season, Manning said he wants Kioso to offer up a goal threat on a more regular basis.

“I don't think he did it enough at Shrewsbury,” said Dons’ head coach. “We sat down with him on Monday, looked at his clips and we looked at a lot of moments where we were attacking down that opposite side and he wasn't in the box, so I think he's happy with that goal because it shows he's really willing to work and willing to improve himself.

“He has been terrific, and he has to challenge himself to score more goals and be more clinical.”

Harvie meanwhile is yet to open his scoring account this season, but his two assists were vital as Dons returned to winning ways on Tuesday. Like Kioso though, Manning has demanded more from the 23-year-old in recent weeks.

He said: “He has to sustain a level. Danny has been terrific this season, and got into some terrific areas and arguably should have more assists.

“He's another one who has done a lot of individual work in training to create opportunities to cross and the quality on it.

“There is no secret to success - it's hard work, studying to evolve and get better.”

Speaking about teeing up his opposite number at the DW Stadium, Harvie said: “It's something we've spoken about: wing-backs getting into those back post areas and causing problems. I think we've got a good understanding that if we can pick someone out there we will.